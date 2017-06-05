Biafra: Re-arresting Kanu’ll not stop struggle for freedom —IPOB

Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has declared that re-arresting their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, for allegedly violating his bail conditions would not change the struggle for Biafra restoration. Rather, it would fuel the agitation.

Responding to the calls being made by a certain faceless group that the IPOB leader should be re-arrested, IPOB Spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement, said it would be a big mistake should the Federal Government give in to such baseless suggestion, pointing out that it was his earlier arrest and detention that heightened the agitation.

The organisation pointed out that those making such calls were envious of the popularity of the IPOB leader and the huge success, the May 30, 2017 sit-at-home order to mark the 50 years of Biafra declaration recorded.

According to the statement,“we, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its leadership worldwide find laughable, the calls by some unscrupulous individuals and groups who were jittery because of the 100 per cent total compliance by Biafrans on May 30, 2017 sit-at-home order and the electrifying popularity of our able leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We are aware that those who were using unknown names and groups to call for Kanu’s re-arrest are those who were jittery over his rising popularity and that of IPOB in the world today.

“The success of May 30, 2017 sit-at-home and Biafra 50th anniversary was a clear indication that these individuals calling for re-arrest of Kanu were inconsequential in the society and were envious of Kanu’s popularity. The history of the event this year will not be erased and it must be an annual event year in, year out.

“Arresting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu again cannot stop the agitation. Rather, it will be a very big mistake on the side of the Federal Government and her security operatives because when the security operatives arrested him on his arrival from London in his hotel room in Lagos, it sparked protests and rallies across the world and drew the attention of the world leaders and other relevant world organisations closer to the quest for Biafra independence.

“We don’t give a damn, whether they arrest him or not. We don’t bother. Keeping Nnamdi Kanu in or out of Nigeria prison matters nothing to us because the restoration effort continues unabated. Having Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in prison is good for the struggle to restore Biafra.”

Nnamdi Kanu alive is peaceful disintegration, he dies in prison or any other means then Nigeria will witness a level of seismic destruction unknown to mankind that even Britain cannot stop.

“We say Nigeria Government should try and win it’s case in an open court, not using threats and intimidation because Mazi Nnamdi Kanu doesn’t respond well to such. Those enemies are out of game because they cannot stop the restoration project which was divinely ordained by the God Almighty (Chukwu Okike Abiama).

“The international observers and foreign journalists who were on ground to monitor the event of Sit at home on 30th of May 2017 can testify how all Biafrans both home and abroad respectfully honour and remember their fallen heroes and heroines that died during the genocidal war of 1967 and 1970.

“IPOB and it’s leadership are not even deterred by any threat from any quarters because what we are doing is inalienable rights to all the indigenous people around the world,” the organisation declares.

Vanguard

