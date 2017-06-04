Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Se The Almost Completed Statue Of Nnamdi Kanu Erected In Owerri (Photos)

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

This is the statue of Nnamdi Kanu almost completed. The statue has wowed so many passers by where it is being erected in Owerri. The statue is dubbed ‘freedom statue’

