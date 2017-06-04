Biafra: Se The Almost Completed Statue Of Nnamdi Kanu Erected In Owerri (Photos)

This is the statue of Nnamdi Kanu almost completed. The statue has wowed so many passers by where it is being erected in Owerri. The statue is dubbed ‘freedom statue’

The post Biafra: Se The Almost Completed Statue Of Nnamdi Kanu Erected In Owerri (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab.

