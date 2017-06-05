Biafra sit-at-home order: Presidency acting as if nothing went wrong – Doyin Okupe

Former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Doyin Okupe, has faulted the silence of the Presidency over the success of the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. Okupe noted that the Presidency should be worried that IPOB leader, Nnamdi kanu came from nowhere, declared the sit-at-home order […]

Biafra sit-at-home order: Presidency acting as if nothing went wrong – Doyin Okupe

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

