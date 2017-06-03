BIAFRA SIT-AT-HOME: People count losses as IPOB, MASSOB count gain

•Implications of massive compliance in S/E – Igbo leaders

•Why Ebonyi people rushed to banks on D-Day

•Why Umuahia, Nnamdi Kanu’s city, recorded partial compliance

By Clifford Ndujihe, Vincent Ujumadu, Chidi Nkwopara, Anayo Okoli & Peter Okutu

THE May 30 sit-at-home order to Ndigbo and Biafrans by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, to mark the 50th anniversary of the declaration of the defunct republic may have come and gone but not so for the issues it raised.

Indeed, it is no longer news that the people complied with the directive and shut-down the South-East geo-political zone and parts of the South-South like Asaba and Port Harcourt.

Perhaps, the implication of the event and next line of action are of interest.

Indeed, while some are still counting the cost of what they lost to the one day sit-at-home order, the IPOB and MASSOB are counting gains, which they said would fast-track the Republic of Biafra dream.

Although, the order recorded partial compliance in Umuahia, where IPOB Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hails from, Second Republic Politician, Chief Guy Ikokwu, commended the Igbo for complying with the order and restated his call for restructuring to save Nigeria.

He said: ‘’Ndigbo believe in the testament of faith at the injunctions of our forefathers which must be respected. We believe in the doctrine of non violence in the assertion of a peoples inevitable right to dignity, respect, well being and justice. Nigeria is a country ordained by God to set the Blackman free from the bondage of white and black imperialism and hegemony.

‘’We believe that Nigeria can become a nation if our act of governance is restructured with true federalism and fiscal federalism, in order to move forward with justice, fairness and opportunities to become our brothers keeper. If we are unable or unwilling to change our illusive direction then the better choice is to remove the shackles and let the various nationalities protect their future without the present impediments.’’

How police cowed people in Umuahia

For four days, Police helicopter hovered around Umuahia metropolis and environs before, during and after the sit-at-home order, which was also in honour of millions of people who died during the 1967-1970 civil war.

Perhaps because Nnamdi Kanu is from Umuahia, the Police Command, more than one week to the D-Day, started issue warnings and asking people not to comply with the IPOB’s call. And they succeeded in partially cowing the people of Umuahia who did not comply with order fully unlike in other parts of the South-East.

In addition, Nnamdi Kanu himself was said to have been very tactical and was understood to have diplomatically sent message to his members to play low in Umuahia because the eyes of security operatives would be on him, to see how to nail him.

However, the action of the police in Umuahia has been pooh poohed by many Igbo. They wondered why the Nigerian Police would devote its helicopter for four days surveillance duty in Umuahia just because non-violent groups called out their supporters to sit-at-home, while the same police have pretended to be handicapped in tackling the murderous herdsmen who even invade native communities to destroy, main and kill.

“If the police could act swiftly as they did just to abort a mere sit-at-home in Igbo Land, I wonder why they could not act the same way to arrest and prosecute herdsmen who invade, destroy and at often times kill the same Igbo people.

“At times we begin to ask if the Commissioners of Police posted to Igbo Land were specifically briefed to decimate the people because it is not easy for me to understand how an helicopter was deployed to monitor a mere peaceful sit-at-home while such helicopter could not be deployed to monitor the movement of herdsmen who are violent.

“If Nigerian police have been this alert over the incessant attacks and killings by herdsmen all over the country, particularly in the South East, South South and Benue State, the problem of herdsmen would have been a thing of the past.

“The police are using helicopter to monitor harmless people at a time herdsmen are still killing and raping women in Edo and Delta states. This is complete irony and it means that Nigeria is for some people and not for others. So they should allow Biafra to be,” Ejike Mbonu, a sympathiser of IPOB, lamented.

Why Ebonyi people rushed to banks despite sit-at-home order

Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State Capital, apart from Umuahia, is the other city that witnessed partial compliance in the South-East even though the scenario in Ebonyi was touchy, catchy and punchy.

Following the tension generated by the sit-at- home order across the state, Ebonyi people as at 8am of the fateful day were reluctant to go about their normal businesses even as police patrol team went round Abakaliki in what is commonly described as “Show of Force” to cow the people.

By noon, some Ebonyians who stayed at home for fear of being attacked came out to source funds from banks to take care of pressing needs.

Mrs. Uzoamaka Okorie, who couldn’t hide her feelings wondered why banks decided not to function, especially at a period of recession as Nigerians are battling to make ends meet.

This development created panic in banks especially the ones that refused to open for banking services, particularly in rural areas.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the surge from the rural dwellers to the banks further heightened the tension in the state.

A mild drama occurred in one of the branches of Diamond Bank in Abakaliki, following a large crowd that gathered at the bank requesting to be attended to. The delay by the management to attend to customers almost caused break down of law and order at the bank.

A staff of the bank said: “We cannot open the bank until we receive directives from our head office. I don’t know why there is so much agitation around and within the bank. We don’t want anybody to cause any damage to the properties of the bank.”

Harm was averted when police men who stormed the place in 15 patrol vans appealed to the management to open the bank for banking services to commence. The move doused tension as people got the money they came withdraw.

Apart from the banks, some markets in the state also opened for commercial activities as some traders were more willing to earn a living than obey the sit-at-home order.

Special Assistant to Ebonyi State Governor, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala commended the security agencies for maintaining peace and and the people of the state for going about their normal businesses.

People count losses

Following the sit –at-home order, some of those who were forced to stay indoors, especially traders and business people, have been counting their losses.

Most of the people who obeyed the order did so for a number of reasons such as fear of possible attack or encounter with security operatives, or they agree with the stand of the agitators towards the actualization of the Republic of Biafra.

Most ffected economically were those operating private businesses, including commercial drivers, food vendors, traders, artisans, commercial motorcyclists, as well as civil servants.

Mrs. Eunice Okolo, a retired civil servant who sells fruits at the Ukwuoji market near Government House, Awka said the sit-at-home made it difficult for her to feed her family of five that day because she usually uses the profit made every day to buy what the family eats. According to her, the sit –at-home made her not to buy the fruits to sell for the day and so members of her family went to bed hungry.

She said: “We live from hand to mouth because I usually buy things to cook after each day’s sales. But during the Biafra day, I did not go to the market and my children went hungry. My only happiness was that they understood.

A trader at the Head Bridge market, Onitsha, Mr. Osita Iloka told Saturday Vanguard that he was on his way Onitsha from Lagos but was held up at Asaba, adding that his customers who arrived Onitsha the previous day and waiting for the goods to arrive from Lagos spent May 30 in Onitsha without doing any business.

“I was totally disorganized and I even had to pay my customers’ hotel bills for two days because the delay was not their fault,” Iloka said.

Another trader at the Eke Awka market, Mr. Cornelius Ibe said he did not see any justification in forcing people to stay at home, adding that with the excruciating economic recession in the country. “We lost so much for not opening the markets in all the major cities in the South East and nobody is talking about its negative effect on the economy. Rather, people were busy congratulating themselves for shutting down the entire Igbo nation and beyond, with the accompanying hardship,” Ibe said.

Apart from business operators, many civil servants in Anambra said they had nasty experiences on May 30 because the state government had issued a circular the previous day directing all workers to be on their duty posts on May 30. However, this was not to be as there were no vehicles to convey them to their offices. Even the heads of department who were asked to compile names of absentee civil servants on May 30 for disciplinary action discovered that it would amount to meting out heavy punishment if the names were compiled.

IPOB, MASSOB leaders count gains

But while many people are bemoaning their fate on Biafra anniversary, leaders of IPOB and MASSOB are beating their chests that the sit-at-home order was a massive success.

In separate statements, the media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful and the MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu congratulated Biafrans for obeying the order.

Powerful’s statement issued at 4.00pm on May 30 said: “IPOB and its leadership worldwide congratulate Biafrans and all the IPOB family members worldwide both in Biafra land and Diaspora for their compliance to the sit- at- home order issued by our indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu…

“Biafrans have proved to the entire world that they need freedom and the world must know that we are not going back in the quest for independence of Biafra.The sit- at- home order was a success as all the markets, schools, banks, companies/industries, transport companies and businesses in Biafraland were in total compliance.’’

The MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, on his part said the huge success achieved during the sit- at- home exercise ‘’should be an eye- opener to the international community that Biafrans are ever willing to stay on their own. MASSOB is not against Nigeria’s existence, Biafra nation can as well exist as a sister nation with Nigeria like any other African country. As this exercise is the greatest of all civil disobedience applied in the struggle for Biafra actualization and restoration, the success has opened a new dimension to Biafra struggle, a new dimension anchored on non violence.”

Indeed, the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was overwhelmed with the success by prophesying that the realization of a Biafra Republic was near going by the level of compliance with the sit-at-home order.

Elated Kanu said: “I will not fail to thank road transporters workers, teachers, civil servants, market leaders, artisans, clergymen, businessmen, traders, Okada/Tricycle drivers, school children, parents and everybody in Biafra, Transport Owners, Women Organizations, Community Leaders, Youths Leaders in every community, Wheel Barrow/Truck Pushers, and politicians who defied every odd and pressure from Aso Rock to make our sit-at-home order a memorable and resounding historical event.

“In line with this remarkable sit-at-home I will not hesitate to congratulate the people of Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Rivers, as well as the good people of Igbanke in Edo State, Igala clan in Kogi State and Idoma/Igede/Agatu in Benue State for sending a clear and unmistakable message to the whole world that this Biafra self -determination effort driven by IPOB is uncompromising.

“The fact that our people obeyed the order to sit at home is a confirmation that IPOB, which I lead has the mandate of all Biafrans to spearhead the ongoing Biafra restoration effort.’’

From our homes, we watched security agencies clap with one hand – Uwazurike

Also, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, the founder of MASSOB and leader of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, said sit at home order was effective.

Asked why none the agitators was seen on the streets, Uwazuruike said they were aware of the massive preparation of the security agencies for the day.

“We didn’t want to lose any soul. It takes two to tango and like Wale Oshun said once said, you can’t clap with one hand. We stayed in the comfort of our homes to watch the security personnel clap with one hand.”

Indeed, when it became crystal clear that the Biafran agitators would completely shutdown the zone, the South East Governors Forum put out an advertorial, signed by its Chairman and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. David Nweze Umahi.

Part of the appeal read: “We are of course not unmindful of the historical and contemporary issues that have served as incitement and stimulation for the apparent crisis of confidence in the Nigerian system by the Igbo youths. That is precisely why we are making this passionate appeal to avoid any precipitate actions that might plunge our communities into an irredeemable conflagration. Instead, as leaders, we shall deepen our initiatives to engage the leadership of our nation in a formidable, honest and open dialogue to find lasting and effective solutions to some of the genuine concerns being raised by our youths”.

As the governors employed the print and electronic media to disseminate their appeal, the Biafran agitators used their foot soldiers effectively.

Saturday Vanguard spotted some of these Biafran loyalists Monday evening, as they dutifully distributed notices to organized transport companies in Owerri, to shutdown on May 30.

One of them had this to say: “Our means of communication is very effective. We have reached all the private and public establishments in the state, including schools, motor transport companies and all the villages. Government and the security agencies will be surprised at the level of compliance of the sit at home order”.

On the other hand, the security agencies not only mobilized their personnel to confront the agitators, but equally read riot act ahead of May 30.

Imo Police Command showed off its strength, as a way to possibly build public confidence, ahead of the sit at home order, even as it described the order as “unpatriotic and inciting”.

Events showed that the security agencies expected to see a solid phalanx of Biafran agitators, blocking the roads in Imo but they went home disappointed.

People stayed back in their respective homes in complete defiance of the plea by the governors to residents, to discountenance the order. Social and economic activities were brought to a screeching halt, following massive compliance with the order.

Owerri streets were transformed into football pitches. A drama of sorts played out near the Ekeukwu Owerri market, when Governor Rochas Okorocha arrived the area.

His aides lifted the barricade placed by the traders and he beckoned the people he saw around the place, to go into their shades and attend to their customers but none of them compiled.

One of the traders told Saturday Vanguard that he decided to ask all his boys to close his shops “because anything that has to do with Biafra is of paramount importance to me”.

IYM, ECA, IWA commend Nnamdi Kanu

Following the huge success, the Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, Igbo Youth Movement, IYM and the Igbo Women Assembly, IWA, commended the IPOB, for “a successful” sit-at-home protest.

In their separate reactions, the three Igbo socio-cultural groups lauded Kanu for directing the sit-at-home in the entire region and beyond stressing that the exercise must be repeated often.

The ECA, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Rev Fr John Odey, said: “We congratulate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB for a very successful display of their popularity for the whole world to see on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

“By word of mouth, Nnamdi Kanu paralysed the entire eastern region and beyond by locking down the zone completely. The lesson here is threefold, one, our people showed all, their loyalty to the IPOB, two our people also openly announced their total rejection of Nigeria as presently constituted, and finally our people decided to leave no one in doubt of our preference for freedom as opposed to eternal servitude. For this great feat, we thank Kanu for a job well done and pledge our total support. We are also saying, let’s do it again sometime soon.

“The fact that Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa States complied partially, while the entire South East was completely shut down, says much about Kanu’s electrifying popularity, something, even his traducers cannot deny.’’

Also, the IYM through its Founder, Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu- Uko said: “Nnamdi my brother has broken the jinx. He has successfully done that, which they thought couldn’t be done. He commands the loyalty of our people, and that’s a wonderful thing. He is our leader in whom we are well pleased.

“Our people, especially the younger generation have been craving for a sincere leader they would follow, one who will not trade them off, they believe they have been stuck with imposed leaders thrown up by the incongruent, strange and unitary Nigerian structure. They have helplessly watched over the years as INEC, Wadata Plaza and Aso Villa imposed leaders on them.

“Tuesday May 30, was a great opportunity for them to tell the world: Nnamdi Kanu is our leader. He lives in our hearts. Their total compliance to the IPOB sit at home order is a powerful statement. Its implications is not lost on the powers that be. It’s a watershed in our history, with far reaching consequences.”

Also reacting, the Leader of Igbo Women Assembly, IWA, Chief (Mrs) Marie Okwo said: “Our great son, Nnamdi Kanu, has again proven beyond any doubt whatever, that he is in charge of this region, he loves his people and his people loves him too.’’

