Biafra: Wars are started by words not bullets – Lai Mohammed warns against hate speech

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has urged Nigerians to desist from making hateful utterances, warning that such speeches could lead to war. The Minister gave the warning while speaking at the “Lai Mohammed 10th Annual Ramadan Lecture” held in his country home, Oro, Kwara. Mohammed urged Nigerians not to pay heed to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

