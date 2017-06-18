Biafra: Why agitators are jokers – Senator Tejuoso

Senator Dapo Tejuoso, (APC – Ogun Central) says those agitating for Biafra were joking as the South-East people are still represented in the National Assembly. He said the agitations would become a serious issue only when the people of the zone come up through their representatives in the National Assembly to demand a new country […]

