Biafra will not stand – Gov. Aminu Masari

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Biafra | 0 comments

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has declared that Biafra will never stand, describing the agitation as a mere exercise of freedom of expression. The governor said Nigeria was bigger than Biafra, noting that even if referendum was called on Biafra, it will fail. While fielding questions from Vanguard, Masari said Igbos only occupy five […]

