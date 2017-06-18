Biafra will not stand – Gov. Aminu Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has declared that Biafra will never stand, describing the agitation as a mere exercise of freedom of expression. The governor said Nigeria was bigger than Biafra, noting that even if referendum was called on Biafra, it will fail. While fielding questions from Vanguard, Masari said Igbos only occupy five […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

