BIAFRA: You’re on your own, War veteran patron tells Kanu, Uwazuruike

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – The grand patron of Biafran War veterans, Dr. Ramas Asuzu has hit hard at the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu for not consulting Igbo leaders before embarking on the journey for the restoration of Biafra.

He also hits hard on Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, the founder of the Movement for Actualization of sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB and leader of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM of starting the struggle and ending up enriching himself and abandoning it.

Speaking to newsmen on the outcome of the May 30 sit-at-home Biafra Heroes day celebration, Asuzu described Kanu and Uwazuruikes’ activities as one that smacks of personal interests and self egoism.

According to Asuzu, “While Kanu of IPOB continues to bask in the euphoria of a hero since regaining his freedom, Uwazuruike of MASSOB, started the same way and ended up enriching himself and abandoning the struggle”.

“Before Kanu embarked on that struggle, he should have first consulted Igbo leaders widely and seek their input rather than taking a plunge that has not yielded any result so far”.

“Late Odumegwu Ojukwu fought for the Igbo course with his whole might, yet, the world powers deprived us that freedom”.

“Although Kanu started with negative approach by abusing everybody through Radio Biafra, I think he should have consulted the elders before such liberation journey,. I don’t know if he actually did so, but as the grand patron of War veterans, I suppose to be on the roll”, Ramas stated.

Asuzu who also claims to the spiritual head of Igbo emancipation, further lamented how Ndigbo have been losing out in the country’s power play, warning that the restoration or actualization of Biafra is not the panacea to Igbo’s problem.

According to him, “I think Kanu and Uwazuruike should have placed the rights of Ndigbo on top priority before the agitation for restoration or actualization of Republic of Biafra”.

“I am warning that with the present position of the Country, Nigeria may likely disintegrate naturally, without shooting a bullet. “I don’t think there is need for any agitation in order to realize Biafra. The only best way for that is through the optimum implementation of the national Conference report”.

“This is the only way out. Let the power be at the centre, so that the component zones will not be weak. Let the South East be governed independently while the North West be on their own, likewise others.

This will stop the craze of second tenure and the madness of being in power perpetually. Causing violence or abusing people in the radio will not bring any solution to our problem”.

“Biafra can never be dead but only when Ndigbo speak with one voice, the dream shall come true. Nnamdi Kanu may be right in whatever he is agitating for but who can predict what the mind habours. Whatever they are doing is on their own, and that is why the South East governors have been mute over the whole deal”.

“For me, if Kanu really wants to do anything, he has to properly consult the Igbo Elders Council. They will sit down together to know whether Kanu should be the leader because we have seen them a lot”.

“However, I must expressed my happiness over the release of Kanu but I must also note that his detention for so long a time before granting him bail has ended up making him Kanu popular”.

“I thank the federal government and President Muhammadu Buhari for having done something that supposed to have been done for a very long time because the continued detention of Kanu has made him to be one of the famous men in the world”.

“The demonstration of his mindset for Igbo liberation has given him a pat on his shoulder because I don’t know any Igbo man that would present himself to fight for the liberation of Igbo nation from the shackles of marginalization in Nigeria”.

“As for Uwazuruike, the MASSOB leader, I take a swipe on the him because his actions were more of a Chinese revolution which looks like drinking tea in the interest of the masses”.

“When Uwazuruike was agitating for Biafra nation, he was not using Limousine but now he moves on fleet of exotic cars with private security and he doesn’t talk any longer”.

“So also we don’t know the mission of Kanu for now because within a short time, he may start using private Jet”.

The post BIAFRA: You’re on your own, War veteran patron tells Kanu, Uwazuruike appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

