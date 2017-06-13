Bida Poly to construct 6,000 capacity hostels- Rector

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Dr Abubakar Dzukogi, says the institution has earmarked a parcel of land for the construction of 6,000 capacity hostels by private developers. Dzukogi made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday. “We have earmarked a land in a very good […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

