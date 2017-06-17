Bida Poly To Start Degree Programmes

The Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger, said on Saturday arrangements has been concluded to introduce degree programmes in the institution.

The Chairman of the Governing Board, Prof. Mohammed Yahaya, stated this when he led members of the board on a visit to the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, in Bida.

The polytechnic was established in 1977 following the decision of the Federal Government to move the Federal College of Technology, Kano, to Bida with first Prof. J. W. Brooks, a Canadian, appointed on September 5, 1977, as the first principal of the college.

The Bida College of Technology as it was called then began the first academic session in April 1978 with 211 students and a staff strength of 11 senior and 33 junior staff members.

The board chairman said all the relevant agencies of government had approved the undergraduate programmes.

Yahaya, who described the polytechnic as one of the best in the country, said the new board had resolved to take it to greater heights.

While assuring the Etsu Nupe of the council’s readiness to work with the host community, the Governing Council chairman promised to improve on the institution’s achievements.

NAN

