‘Big Bang’s TOP Is Not Dead’ (Official Statement Issued) – Digital Music News

'Big Bang's TOP Is Not Dead' (Official Statement Issued)
Reports of TOP's death have been greatly exaggerated. Just this morning, Big Bang label YG Entertainment issued an official statement on the matter. Despite rumors to the contrary, Big Bang's TOP is very much alive and breathing. Earlier, the Korean …
Big Bang's TOP Leaves Hospital After Drug Overdose
'I'm sorry' says Big Bang's TOP as he is discharged from hospital
Big Bang's TOP leaves hospital after overdose
