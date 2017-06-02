Big Brother Naija: I no longer pick Soma’s calls, I’m too busy – Gifty [VIDEO] – Daily Post Nigeria
Big Brother Naija: I no longer pick Soma's calls, I'm too busy – Gifty [VIDEO]
A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty, has said she no longer take calls from fellow ex-housemate, Soma because she is so busy. During their time in the house, Soma and Gifty shared various romantic moments, kissing in front of the national TV.
Lying will not kill you! Nigerians mock Gifty after saying she doesn't have time for Soma
