I don’t support scrapping of Ghana School of Law – Sophia Akuffo – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
I don't support scrapping of Ghana School of Law – Sophia Akuffo
Myjoyonline.com
Chief Justice nominee, Sophia Akuffo says the country's legal training will suffer if the Ghana School of Law is scrapped as being clamoured for. The Harvard-trained lawyer said the School provides practical legal training to students which is absent …
Sophia Akuffo 'swerves' Montie 3 question during vetting
Mob justice is result of perceived judiciary failure – Justice Akuffo
Appointments Committee of Parliament to vet Chief Justice nominee
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!