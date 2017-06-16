Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I don’t support scrapping of Ghana School of Law – Sophia Akuffo – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

I don't support scrapping of Ghana School of Law – Sophia Akuffo
Myjoyonline.com
Chief Justice nominee, Sophia Akuffo says the country's legal training will suffer if the Ghana School of Law is scrapped as being clamoured for. The Harvard-trained lawyer said the School provides practical legal training to students which is absent
Sophia Akuffo 'swerves' Montie 3 question during vettingCitifmonline
Mob justice is result of perceived judiciary failure – Justice AkuffoGraphic Online
Appointments Committee of Parliament to vet Chief Justice nomineeBusinessGhana
Peace FM Online –Starr 103.5 FM –News Ghana –Pulse.com.gh
all 43 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.