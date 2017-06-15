Big One!!! DJ Lambo Announced As Choc Boi Nation New President – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Big One!!! DJ Lambo Announced As Choc Boi Nation New President
Information Nigeria
Revered disco jockey, Olawunmi Okerayi, well known by her stage name DJ Lambo, has been announced as Choc Boi Nations' President. DJ Lambo, who happens to be an in house DJ and producer for Chocolate City, has grown in ranks to become the first …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!