Big Ups! She’s 18, Nigerian, a College Graduate & She’s already got Plans for her Doctoral Degree

18-year-old Nkechinyere Chidi-Ogbolu is inspiring us with her drive and quest for knowledge. The Nigerian teen just graduated summa cum laude from Howard University with a degree in Chemical Engineering but she’s not stopping there…she already has plans to get her doctoral degree. Nkechiyere has made history as the youngest person to graduate from Howard this year, […]

The post Big Ups! She’s 18, Nigerian, a College Graduate & She’s already got Plans for her Doctoral Degree appeared first on BellaNaija.

