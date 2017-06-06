Bill on Lagos State Cooperative College passes Second Reading

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday read for the second time a Bill for a Law to establish Lagos State Cooperative College.

The House, after extensive deliberation on the merits of the bill, committed it to its Committee on Commerce and Industry, headed by Mr Oladele Adekanye (APC-Lagos Mainland I).

Adekanye said the bill is progressive and designed to enhance economic activities in the state.

“This bill is a thing of joy; it is a progressive one and it should be considered by all and sundry. I am going to solicit quick consideration after the usual deliberation.

“It seeks to support the establishment of cooperative college in Lagos for cooperative operators. We really need to hasten passage of this bill.

“There is a need to have a standard cooperative college so that necessary skills needed for the promotion of economic activities in the state are available for the operators.

“The operators will be able to contribute their quota to the development of the state,” Adekanye said.

According to him, since the school was set up in 2012, there has not been any legal framework for the operators of cooperative societies in the state.

He said that there were over one million cooperative operators in the state under over 3000 cooperative societies.

In his contribution, Mr Rotimi Olowo, the Chairman, House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, said the school’s existence without legal backing would not make it appealing and acceptable to people.

Olowo said: ” If this bill is passed into law, we will have more entrepreneurs and spread wealth in the state.”

Also, the Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Mr Yinka Ogundimu, said that the specialised school would help promote the economic activities the state.

Mr Elliot Desmond, the Chairman, House Committee on Arts, Tourism and Culture, called on his colleagues to expedite action on the passage.

Contributing, the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Sanai Agunbiade said: “The bill coming up at this time does not mean that the college has been operating illegally, this step is just to strengthen the college.”

The Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa gave the committee on commerce and industry two weeks to report back to the House.

The post Bill on Lagos State Cooperative College passes Second Reading appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

