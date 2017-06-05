Bill to prohibit street begging in Edo passes second reading

A Bill for a law to prohibit street begging, trading on walkways and hawking in Edo on Monday passed second reading at the state’s House of Assembly. The bill was sponsored by 14 members of the House. Leading debate on the bill, the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Elizabeth Ativie (Uhumwode-APC), said that it was intended to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

