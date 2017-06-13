Pages Navigation Menu

Billionaire kidnapper, Evans names high-profile accomplices

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Onuamadike a.k.a Evans, has been singing just 48 hours after he was apprehended in his Lagos mansion, police sources have told Vanguard. Evans is reportedly helping the police with their investigations, by naming high-profile accomplices. Detectives investigating the case were kept busy yesterday, taking him round Lagos, trying to round up […]

