Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Billionaire kidnapper Evans narrates his chilling crime life story; reveals he took to crime after dad disowned him

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, who was arrested last Saturday by police for coordinating several high-profile kidnappings, armed robbery and murder within Lagos, Edo, Abia, Enugu and Anambra States, has revealed that his father’s decision to disown him was why he took to crime. Read below also Evan’s chilling story of how he joined […]

The post Billionaire kidnapper Evans narrates his chilling crime life story; reveals he took to crime after dad disowned him appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.