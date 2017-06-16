Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Billionaire kidnapper, Evans reveals how he was once abducted by rival gang

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Once dreaded Billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike also known as Evans has revealed how he was abducted by another kidnap gang operating in the South-East in 2015. Narrating his experience to police investigators yesterday, Evans disclosed that the gang of desperate kidnappers trailed him from Nnewi, Anambra State before abducting him close to Onitsha in […]

Billionaire kidnapper, Evans reveals how he was once abducted by rival gang

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.