Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Billionaire Kidnapper, Evans Shows Police Houses In Ejigbo And Igando, Lagos Where Kidnap Victims Are Kept

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Notorious criminal, Chukwudi Dumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans on Sunday lead a team of policemen to the houses in Igando and Ejigbo, Lagos state where he keeps people after kidnapping them.

The victims are always kept in these houses for months or weeks until ransom is paid off.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.