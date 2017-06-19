Billionaire kidnapper: Evans’ wife can’t speak English but drives latest Lexus – OAP Freeze – Daily Post Nigeria
Billionaire kidnapper: Evans' wife can't speak English but drives latest Lexus – OAP Freeze
Daily Post Nigeria
Popular CoolFM On Air Personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze has revealed that billionaire kidnapper, Evans' wife, Uchenna Precious Onwuamadike, could not speak proper English but drove the latest 2016/2017 Lexus. He also disclosed that Evans' kids attend …
OAP Freeze Reveals more shocking details about notorious kidnapper, Evans
#FreeEvans: Should notorious kidnapper, Evans be freed?
