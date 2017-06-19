Pages Navigation Menu

Billionaire kidnapper: Evans’ wife can’t speak English but drives latest Lexus – OAP Freeze

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Popular CoolFM On Air Personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze has revealed that billionaire kidnapper, Evans’ wife, Uchenna Precious Onwuamadike, could not speak proper English but drove the latest 2016/2017 Lexus. He also disclosed that Evans’ kids attend the same school with his (Freeze’s) children. The radio personality shared the post via his Instagram page. He wrote, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

