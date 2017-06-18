Pages Navigation Menu

Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS

Posted on Jun 18, 2017

Churchill’s ex-wife, Bimbo and his estranged wife, Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh, join forces to react to the alleged sms Tonto sent to his mom which was shared by Media personality Lara Olubo. See below: Source: Instagram

