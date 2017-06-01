Bishop Peace Okonkwo reaches out to people as she celebrates 65th birthday

Resident Pastor of the International Headquarters of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission,TREM, and wife of the General Overseer, Bishop Peace Okonkwo is indeed a woman that is “too full of the milk of human kindness.”

The Proprietress of the Word of Power Group of Schools who has been a pillar of hope for the Body of Christ is reaching out to the needy as she concludes plans to provide free medical test, consultation on Cervical and Breast cancer, prostate cancer screening, BMI, Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure Check, Deworming for Children, Hepatitis B among health related challenges this Saturday.

The event which holds at TREM International Headquarters, Anthony Oke, Obanikoro, Lagos tomorrow is part of activities marking the 65th birthday of the woman of God.

The revered woman has over the years shown concern about the plight of women and children with the PEACE Campaign initiative which was flagged off about five years ago.

Hi Society gathered that the PEACE team is made up of qualified medical personal including doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Also, on the 10th of June, when Bishop Peace Okonkwo turns 65, a special early morning worship service will hold in her honour at the Cathedral of His Glory, TREM International Headquarters.

According to her, “P.E.A.C.E. an acronym for Providing Early Attention for Cancer Everywhere, runs free medical checkup for men, women and children with specific emphasis on Cervical and Breast cancer screening for women and deworming for children. Over 8,000 women have been screened while over 15,000 people have enjoyed free medical checkup with provision of over the counter drugs prescribed by the doctors on the team. She’s the Proprietress of Word of Power Group of Schools, and founder Rehoboth Homes and Skill Acquisition Centre; a place for stranded ladies. In December 2014, she also extended her goodwill to Ogbunike where the Rehoboth Skill Acquisition Centre was opened.

