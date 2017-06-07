Bisi Kazeem becomes new FRSC spokesman
Corps Commander, Bisi Kazeem, has been appointed the new spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). This was made known in a statement signed by Sani Abdullahi – the media assistant to the Corps marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi. According to the statement, Oyeyemi “approved the appointment of Corps Commander Bisi Kazeem, who was the head […]
Bisi Kazeem becomes new FRSC spokesman
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!