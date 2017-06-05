BitCart Chooses DASH over Bitcoin as Transaction Backlogs Increase

BitCart, the online cryptocurrency discount gift card platform has announced an unprecedented move. The platform known to allow users to buy and sell gift cards for cryptocurrency was until now supporting both Bitcoin and DASH. However, in a recent announcement, the Irish company has divulged its decision to do away with Bitcoin payment option. BitCart, … Continue reading BitCart Chooses DASH over Bitcoin as Transaction Backlogs Increase

The post BitCart Chooses DASH over Bitcoin as Transaction Backlogs Increase appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

