Bitcoin Miners Unite Behind Scaling Proposal Segwit2x – CoinDesk
|
CoinDesk
|
Bitcoin Miners Unite Behind Scaling Proposal Segwit2x
CoinDesk
The majority of bitcoin's mining power is lining up behind a scaling solution that would increase the network's transaction capacity. Known as Segwit2x, the proposal – if passed – could mark a significant advancement in bitcoin's years-long scaling …
70 Percent of the Bitcoin Hashrate Begins Signaling Segwit2x
Chinese Bitcoin Roundtable Forum Affirms Support For SegWit2X
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!