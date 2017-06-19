Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; An Overarching Reversal On The Cards?

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

In this morning’s analysis, we discussed the corrective action that we had seen in the bitcoin price over the weekend and suggested that – temporarily at least – an overarching bearish bias seemed smart. We also noted that we needed to widen out our core range and trade only on breakouts and that by doing … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; An Overarching Reversal On The Cards?

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; An Overarching Reversal On The Cards? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.