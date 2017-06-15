Bitcoin Price Watch; How Low Can You Go?

We are closing in on the end of another week, and it hasn’t been a particularly good one so far from a long-term valuation perspective. The bitcoin price continues to correct from highs registered towards the end of last week and currently trades in and around the 2500 mark. What started out as a relatively … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; How Low Can You Go?

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; How Low Can You Go? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

