Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Preparing For $3000

Key Points Bitcoin price is in a strong uptrend, and likely to extend gains above $2880 against the US Dollar. There is a crucial bullish trend line with support at $2750 forming on the 4-hours chart of BTC/USD (data feed from SimpleFX). A break and close above $2880 might call for a move towards the … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Preparing For $3000

The post Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Preparing For $3000 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

