‘Biti vital cog to coalition talks’ – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
'Biti vital cog to coalition talks'
NewsDay
THE People's Democratic Party (PDP) deputy president, Kucaca Phulu yesterday said any coalition without the opposition party is empty, and will not topple President Robert Mugabe's Zanu PF. By NQOBANI NDLOVU. Tendai Biti. Phulu said the Former …
Senator Hlalo joins PDP after MDC-T, Zanu PF
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!