Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Black people more likely to be murdered in Brazil-study

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Black citizens in Brazil are 23.5 per cent more likely to be murdered than non-blacks, a study published by the Brazilian Public Security Forum and the Institute for Applied Economic Research said on Tuesday. According to the report 2017 Atlas of Violence, the murder rate among black citizens rose by 18.2 per cent between 2005…

The post Black people more likely to be murdered in Brazil-study appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.