“Black People Smell” – Shall We Take A Look At Exactly How Racist The Guptas Are?

Just about every last thing the Guptas have done should offend South Africa and its citizens.

Plunder, enrich, manipulate, divide, steal, govern, undermine – use whatever words you deem necessary, but be sure to throw racist into the mix.

Let’s start off with the now infamous Sun City wedding of Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia back in May of 2013. That would be the wedding where JZ allowed the use of the Waterkloof Air Base to ferry guests in, and the wedding the resort had to chase down payment for.

The Daily Maverick with the racism gut shots:

The one disturbing part of this wedding wingding that seems to have been forgotten over time is the alleged racism from the family. Workers at Sun City reported that Gupta security personnel ordered black waiters to wash themselves before they could serve the wedding guests. “This blatantly means that black people smell and the Gupta guests would not be served by smelly black people,” a resort employee was quoted as saying by City Press. The paper said bodyguards and butlers hired for the wedding were white.

Cosatu’s Solly Phetoe also said at the time that only white drivers, white massage therapists and white staff were allowed to deal with the guests. “They wanted white people to clean their rooms and even only white people to drive their cars,” he said. Beeld reported that white women who had not worked at spas in Sun City for over five years had been asked to return for a week. “It is very strange to me. They haven’t worked here for some time but now they’ve been asked to come back,” one woman was quoted.

Of course the Guptas denied the allegations which, as journalist Ranjeni Munusamy points out, means that “all the black people who witnessed the racism were lying”.

Fast forward to the recent incident at the infamous Saxonwold compound:

Among the thousands of Gupta emails that have come to light is correspondence indicating that one of the Gupta brothers, Rajesh “Tony” Gupta, had called security guards working at their Saxonwold compound “monkeys”…

Classy. Sow the seeds of white monopoly capital with the help of Bell Pottinger and #PaidTwitter, treat everyone as a lesser in your daily lives.

The entire campaign was structured on the basis that the people of this country, particularly black South Africans, would be too stupid to see through the spin exercise and would fall for the ruse. The ANC has watched their political agenda and conference resolutions being appropriated, distorted and abused without being able to fight back. The party is so confused by the Gupta-Bell Pottinger operation that it still cannot tell whether it supports or opposes it. South Africans have tolerated the Guptas’ corruption and racism for far too long. Their contempt for this country’s people is obvious in the way they have ransacked the state and shifted their wealth offshore. This country is tormented by the legacy of colonialism and apartheid, both of which were perpetrated by those who saw themselves as superior to others and entitled to pillage the resources of this land. The Guptas are not entitled to a third wave of racist exploitation.

Please place any remaining respect for the Zumas, and the likes of Mzwanele Manyi and Andile Mngxitama, in the bin labelled racist on your way out.

[source:dailymaverick]

