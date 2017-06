Blessing Okagbare’s Wig Falls Off During Long Jump

Nigerian athlete Blessing Okagbare had a hair-raising moment during a track and field meeting in Oslo on Thursday, when her wig fell off as she jumped.

Whether the mishap played its part in her finishing seventh is unclear, but the 28-year-old laughed it off on her Instagram account, saying: “It is what it is.”

