Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Blockchain, a Threat as Well as an Opportunity for Conventional Accountants

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

It is increasingly becoming important for people to have an idea of Bitcoin and blockchain technology. With Bitcoin gaining legal status in various countries and the ever-growing implementation of blockchain technology across different industries, it is now important for those working in finance and accounting line of work to be prepared for the upcoming shift … Continue reading Blockchain, a Threat as Well as an Opportunity for Conventional Accountants

The post Blockchain, a Threat as Well as an Opportunity for Conventional Accountants appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.