‘Blow the whistle whenever you notice unwholesome practices in your schools’

Bauchi – Bauchi State Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Alhaji Nuru Kobi, on Saturday urged students in the state to contribute to the anti-corruption crusade by “blowing the whistle” to expose unwholesome practices in their schools.

Addressing students of Anne’s Queens and Kings College, Bauchi, during a sensitisation lecture, Kobi said students were the future leaders of the country, as such the ‘Change Mantra’ of the Federal Government must also “begin” with them.

He said moral values and civic education were key in the learning process, adding that the knowledge garnered would effect a positive change in their mind-set.

“Moral and civic education will make the students to end all malpractices because they would be aware of the negative consequences.

“Using sticks on students as punishment should end, while dialogue and clear reasoning should be employed to train the younger ones.

“Students should also blow whistle in their school whenever they notice unwholesome practices, especially examination malpractices immoral acts in their schools,” he urged.

In his remarks, Principal of the College, Mr Lawrence Oluyemi, thanked NOA for embarking on the campaign in schools in Bauchi, adding that students were key to the future development of the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in recent times, the Bauchi government had been battling with reported cases of unwholesome practices in secondary schools, resulting in the closure of some of the schools.

In two incidents, government-owned Sa’adu Zungur Model School in Bauchi metropolis had to be shut indefinitely when some male and female students illegally organised marriage ceremony and tied the nuptial cord amongst themselves, right within the premises of the school.

Also, Anne’s Queens and Kings College had to be sanctioned some time ago over reports of alleged immoral behaviour displayed by some students of the school.

This development prompted NOA to embark on sensitisation campaign in schools to check the ugly trend. (NAN)

