Blue Ivy’s Got the Moves! See Her Dance Routine in this Cute Video

Learning quickly from her mum, Blue Ivy Carter has definitely got the moves! Jay Z and Beyoncé‘s daughter took center stage at her ballet recital in school, dancing with her peers to Earth, Wind & Fire‘s “September,” in her pink tutu and long braids. So cute! Watch Click here for more Beyoncé stories. Source: TMZ

The post Blue Ivy’s Got the Moves! See Her Dance Routine in this Cute Video appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

