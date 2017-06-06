Pages Navigation Menu

Blue Ivy’s Got the Moves! See Her Dance Routine in this Cute Video

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Learning quickly from her mum, Blue Ivy Carter has definitely got the moves! Jay Z and Beyoncé‘s daughter took center stage at her ballet recital in school, dancing with her peers to Earth, Wind & Fire‘s “September,” in her pink tutu and long braids. So cute! Watch Click here for more Beyoncé stories. Source: TMZ

