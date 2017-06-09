BN Music Premiere: CKay feat. Dremo – Gaddemit

Chocolate City Music’s hit making producer turned fresh faced crooner – CKay, releases a follow up single and reveals his lover man side after honoring his Eastern Nigerian roots with his debut single “Nkechi”. “Gaddemit” is a mid tempo song that is an ode to youthful playfulness and a cheeky take on conversations that young […]

The post BN Music Premiere: CKay feat. Dremo – Gaddemit appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

