BN TV: Can You have Sex on the First Date? Watch What Young Nigerians Had to Say on a New Episode of Vibe.ng's …

BellaNaija

#WhatsYourTake is a strictly opinion based show exclusive to Vibe.ng where different people probe and share their views on various trends, values, controversies, beliefs and much more. In this episode, they ask Nigerian Youths how cool they are with …



and more »