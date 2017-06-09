BN TV: Falz Salutes President Buhari, Shares New Music & More in Interview
Nigerian rapper Falz was a guest recently on 99.9 Beat FM, and in his interview, he talks about his new song JeJe, the trending hashtag #WehDoneSir and also salutes President Buhari. Watch
The post BN TV: Falz Salutes President Buhari, Shares New Music & More in Interview appeared first on BellaNaija.
Comments
