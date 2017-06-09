BN TV: Falz Salutes President Buhari, Shares New Music & More in Interview

Nigerian rapper Falz was a guest recently on 99.9 Beat FM, and in his interview, he talks about his new song JeJe, the trending hashtag #WehDoneSir and also salutes President Buhari. Watch

The post BN TV: Falz Salutes President Buhari, Shares New Music & More in Interview appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

