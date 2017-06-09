#BNOutOfAfricaTour – Yay! We Have a Winner to Explore & Enjoy the Beautiful City of Abeokuta

Yes, we have a winner for the #BNOutofAfricaTour. Last month, we announced that BellaNaija would be giving one BellaNaijarian a free ticket to explore the beautiful city of Abeokuta. This tour is organised by Out of Africa Project in collaboration with Legacy 1995 Nigeria. With a number of interesting entries on Instagram, the winner is: […]

The post #BNOutOfAfricaTour – Yay! We Have a Winner to Explore & Enjoy the Beautiful City of Abeokuta appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

