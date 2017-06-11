Bob-Manuel Udokwu calls for Igbo people to return home – Nigerian Entertainment Today
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Bob-Manuel Udokwu calls for Igbo people to return home
Veteran Nollywood actor, Bob-Manuel Udokwu believes it is high time Igbo people outside the east should return home and develop their homeland. Bob-Manuel's call comes days after the Coalition of Northern Youths gave Igbo people living in the north a …
