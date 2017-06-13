Bobrisky tells women hating him why their men keep leaving them for him – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Male Barbie, Bobrisky, went in hard on women whom he says keep hating him and told them why their men keep chasing him. According to him, he's way prettier than the 'ugly girls' and isn't surprised to have their men sending him messages and gifting him …
