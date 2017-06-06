Bobrisky Throws Shade At Toyin Lawani After Her Baby Daddy, See What He Said

On April 25th, Bobrisky slammed Fashion designer/entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani after she supposedly threw what was perceived as shade at him. They both attended a burial party and after the event, Toyin took to Instagram to laugh about how filters cover up for some people she saw in real life. Bobrisky clapped back but Toyin never …

The post Bobrisky Throws Shade At Toyin Lawani After Her Baby Daddy, See What He Said appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

