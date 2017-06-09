Pages Navigation Menu

Bobrisky Will Start Charging N10k a Month to View his Snaps – BellaNaija

Bobrisky Will Start Charging N10k a Month to View his Snaps
Self acclaimed “Queen of Snapchat in Nigeria” Bobrisky has decided to go premium on the app. He will start charging his followers N10k to view his snaps from August 15, 2017. Bobrisky says he's charging that amount because he has a few people in his …
