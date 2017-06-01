Bode George: I’ll rather quit politics than defect to APC

Bode George A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, on Thursday, said he will rather quit politics than defect from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to All Progressives Congress, APC as being speculated. George who said this while speaking with some journalists in Lagos said though PDP was having some challenges at the moment, there is hope that the party would overcome its problems and come back stronger. He said people saying that PDP would die were missing the point as the party was laid on a very strong foundation that could last for so long.

