Body Positive! Watch this Lady Shatter the Stereotype of What it Looks like to be Fit

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

From yoga, to cardio, strength training and dancing, Maria Leboukas does it all and is inspiring others to be positive about their bodies. Watch her tear down the walls of an age-long stereotype of what it looks like to be fit. She’s lost over 120 pounds since she began her journey. Saturday inspiration. 💪💪 She’s […]

