Boko Haram Attacks Maiduguri, Kills 11 – Police

Extremist sect Boko Haram on Wednesday night attacked the city of Maiduguri, killing 11 people, police said on Thursday. “The fighters had attacked the city’s suburbs on Wednesday night with anti-aircraft guns,” said Damian Chukwu, Police Commissioner of Borno State. According to Punch, Chukwu said one civilian was killed as locals in the Jiddari Polo […]

The post Boko Haram Attacks Maiduguri, Kills 11 – Police appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

