Boko Haram Attacks Maiduguri, Kills 11 – Police

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Extremist sect Boko Haram on Wednesday night attacked the city of Maiduguri, killing 11 people, police said on Thursday. “The fighters had attacked the city’s suburbs on Wednesday night with anti-aircraft guns,” said Damian Chukwu, Police Commissioner of Borno State. According to Punch, Chukwu said one civilian was killed as locals in the Jiddari Polo […]

