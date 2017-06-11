Boko Haram claims responsibility for Maiduguri attack as death toll rises to 23 (Video)

Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for Wednesday multiple suicide and gun attacks in the Jiddari -Polo area of Maiduguri, Borno State capital, LIB reports. “We have killed those we can and have left with the bounties of war we are displaying now,” said a voice on a video released by Boko Haram on Saturday, showing […]

