Boko Haram claims responsibility for Maiduguri attack as death toll rises to 23 (Video)

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for Wednesday multiple suicide and gun attacks in the Jiddari -Polo area of Maiduguri, Borno State capital, LIB reports. “We have killed those we can and have left with the bounties of war we are displaying now,” said a voice on a video released by Boko Haram on Saturday, showing […]

